No sign of forced entry at couple’s chalet in the Hluleka Nature Reserve

A romantic birthday celebration at a popular Wild Coast nature reserve has ended in the death of a young KwaZulu-Natal woman, while her husband was stabbed several times.

It is uncertain what the circumstances were that left Matthew Turner, 33, a widower and 31-year-old Kari Turner’s toddler Hayden, 23 months, without a mother.

Kari is believed to have been pregnant.

Police have not given a clear account of what happened at Hluleka Nature Reserve in Ngqeleni, but said an arrest was expected “very soon”.

Police spokesperson Captain Dineo Koena confirmed to DispatchLIVE that there had been no forced entry to the family’s chalet at the reserve.

She said a 31-year-old woman was found dead and her husband was found with injuries on his upper body at the nature reserve.

She said the two were found at about 3am on Tuesday.