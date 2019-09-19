South Africa

Four Durban teens accused of killing schoolmate set to apply for bail

19 September 2019 - 15:02 By SUTHENTIRA GOVENDER
15-year-old Moyeni Walter was shot dead, allegedly by fellow pupils, in Durban last week.
15-year-old Moyeni Walter was shot dead, allegedly by fellow pupils, in Durban last week.
Image: Supplied

Four Durban teenagers accused of killing a Sastri College pupil are expected to make a bid for bail on Friday.

The teens were arrested after 15-year-old Moyeni Walter was shot in the vicinity of the school on Thursday last week and died in hospital a day later.

His family told TimesLIVE at the time they believed Moyeni was killed because he refused to give another boy money.

Police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala said the four  - aged between 13 and 16 - appeared in the Durban magistrate’s court on Monday and were remanded in custody.

“It is alleged that the deceased had a fight in school with one of the accused on the previous day.

“The following day, while Walter was walking home along Warwick Avenue, he was shot in the abdomen by the accused. He was taken to hospital where he later succumbed to his injury.”

Gwala said the firearm was not found in the possession of the accused.

“They claimed that an unknown man who was driving a taxi spotted them fleeing the scene with the firearm and took it. The licensed firearm belongs to the late step-father of one of the accused,” said Gwala.

Police investigations led them to Ndwedwe, north of Durban, where the pistol and ammunition were found hidden in the roof of a home.

“A 26-year-old suspect was arrested for defeating the ends of justice and unlawful possession of a firearm.”

He was expected to appear in court on Thursday.

MORE

Durban teens arrested for fellow pupil's death put in place of safety

The two Sastri College pupils, aged 14 and 15, who were arrested in connection with the death of a fellow pupil have been placed in a place of safety.
News
2 days ago

Durban pupils, 14 and 15, in court over fellow pupil's shooting death

The two Sastri College pupils, aged 14 and 15, who were arrested in connection with the death of a fellow pupil have appeared in court.
News
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Woman dies on flight from Cape Town to Joburg South Africa
  2. Watsons: If Gavin was murdered, we know who did it South Africa
  3. Panyaza Lesufi slams new Afrikaans university: ‘Don’t remind us of apartheid’ South Africa
  4. Five shocking revelations in Uyinene Mrwetyana's murder case South Africa
  5. Wife stabbed to death, husband wounded at Hluleka Reserve on the Wild Coast South Africa

Latest Videos

'Babsie' in tears after arriving at OR Tambo airport
Publishing the national sex offenders register: Will it work?
X