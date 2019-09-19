Lekker, man! Health workers say they get two weeks off – every month

For more than a year Gauteng health department employees working at the provincial head office in Johannesburg have only been working for two weeks in a month while still earning full salaries.

Several employees speaking to Times Select on condition of anonymity said this was because the current office space the department was renting was not big enough to accommodate all staff at the same time.

This has been the case since the Bank of Lisbon blaze in September last year, when the building was gutted by fire, claiming the lives of three firefighters. The Gauteng health department was one of the departments housed in the building.

The provincial transport department is also housed in the building, but its employees have been working normal business hours every day.



