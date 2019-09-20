SA pill regulator investigating heartburn meds for potential cancer-causing impurities

The FDA said the levels it found in the drugs are low, similar to that in foods like processed or grilled meat that could contain them. It can be found in burnt toast and burnt braai meat.

The FDA said: "Although NDMA may cause harm in large amounts, the levels the FDA is finding in ranitidine from preliminary tests barely exceed amounts you might expect to find in common foods."

Over-the-counter ranitidine is approved to prevent and relieve heartburn and can be prescribed to prevent ulcers of the stomach and intestines.

Both SAHPRA and the FDA told people they could still keep taking the medicine or ask doctors to prescribe one of many drugs that treat heartburn or ulcers. SAHPRA cautioned patients who had been prescribed Ranititide from stopping without an alternative.

It said in a statement: "SAHPRA is urgently liaising with the registered suppliers of ranitidine-containing medicines to investigate the presence of NDMA in South African ranitidine products; and will update the public on the outcome of these investigations."

SAHPRA advised patients to speak to their healthcare professional before they stop or switch to other medicines that are approved for similar indications.