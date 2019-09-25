Labour court to decide on Thursday if banking strike may go ahead

Sasbo warned this week that between 45,000 and 50,000 of its members would go on strike to protest against retrenchments in the sector. A second wave of protests is planned for October 7.

The union warned that the protests had the potential to cripple the banking sector.

Busa said the central question facing the court was whether Cosatu and Sasbo could rely on a section 77 notice in the Labour Relations Act, which was filed with the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac) in August 2017.

The section regulates protest action that promotes the socio-economic rights of workers.

Busa argued that Cosatu and Sasbo could not rely on that notice, while Cosatu and Sasbo argued that the notice was valid.

Counsel for Busa, Alistair Franklin, argued that Cosatu's reliance on the notice it sent to Nedlac in 2017 had no merit. "The legislature never envisaged a situation where a union can keep a section 77 notice on ice and then dust it off for use years later. Any protest that takes place as planned will be at odds with the provision of the Labour Relations Act and will thus be unprotected," he said.

In its notice served on Nedlac on August 21 2017, Cosatu outlined its demands in respect of economic crisis in SA. Cosatu wanted private companies to be prohibited from retrenching employees with a view to maximising profits.

Daniel Berger, counsel for Cosatu, argued that the notice sent by the trade union federation was still valid. He said in its notice to Nedlac in August 2017, Cosatu said "the current wave of retrenchments is of great concern".

"The issues that were raised in 2017 are still bedevilling the country in 2019. We are still facing retrenchments," said Berger.