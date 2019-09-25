Banking shutdown in the balance as Busa heads to court

Kaizer Moyane, Busa’s business convener at the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac), described the proposed shutdown as an unprotected protest action.

“It's actually not a strike, It's protest action," he told Radio 702. "It’s governed by a particular section in the Constitution. Our argument is that they (Sasbo) have not followed that procedure as prescribed in Section 77. This is what we are going to ask the court to declare on and call the protest action 'unprotected'.”

He said the protest would affect small businesses should it go ahead.

“Any form of industrial action is destructive,” he said.

Moyane said there was a lack of consideration for those who would be hard-hit by the action.

“It will be small businesses that rely on cash that will be affected. A lot of people conduct their business online. We would like to stop it for the benefit of everyone.

“It is actually irresponsible to claim that you want to stop retrenchments when you are prepared to damage an economy that is damaged,” Moyane said.

He claimed the workers were using an old licence to embark on protest action - a licence they acquired in 2017. Workers, represented by Sasbo, are calling for companies to stop retrenching staff to maximise profits.

Speaking on the threat of digitisation of banking to jobs, Moyane said banks were doing their best to manage the situation.

“Jobs are changing. The banks are talking to them about what can be done. They are embarking on retraining skills. The fact that a lot of people’s roles are changing doesn’t mean they are retrenching,” Moyane said.

He said there was another protest planned for October 7, which they also intend to stop.