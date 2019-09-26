South Africa

‘I am screwed’: Former bestie gives ‘fraudster’ a new, R12m headache

26 September 2019 - 06:00 By JEFF WICKS
Alleged fraudster Catharina Robberts is at the centre of six separate criminal investigations for fraud and theft.
Alleged fraudster Catharina Robberts is at the centre of six separate criminal investigations for fraud and theft.
Image: Allan Swart /123rf.com

Silver-tongued alleged fraudster Catharina Robberts – who is at the centre of six separate criminal investigations for fraud and theft – has another 12 million problems on her hands.

Her former friend and confidant, Jenny Pittelli, is after R12m in cash she claims Robberts fleeced in a grand scheme of faux business deals over four years.

“She took R12m from me and I am screwed. I was forced to go back to work because I have no income. That would have taken care of me for the rest of my life,” she said.

The now destitute divorcee, of Middelburg in Mpumalanga, said she and Robberts had been inseparable friends who bonded over weekly coffee dates and church gossip.

GET THE FULL STORY IN TODAY’S TIMES SELECT

Most read

  1. Zanu-PF slams 'puppet of the west' Malema for cheap point scoring over Mugabe Africa
  2. WATCH | 'Looters' flee with whole carcasses as butchery is stripped bare South Africa
  3. WATCH | 'Your gun is falling off': Metro cop filmed 'drunk' in uniform South Africa
  4. Banking shutdown in the balance as Busa heads to court South Africa
  5. TVs stolen from SAPS commissioner Khehla Sitole's house South Africa

Latest Videos

'Drunk' Ekurhuleni metro police department officer caught on camera
First glimpse of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dancing in Cape Town
X