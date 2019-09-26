‘I am screwed’: Former bestie gives ‘fraudster’ a new, R12m headache

Silver-tongued alleged fraudster Catharina Robberts – who is at the centre of six separate criminal investigations for fraud and theft – has another 12 million problems on her hands.

Her former friend and confidant, Jenny Pittelli, is after R12m in cash she claims Robberts fleeced in a grand scheme of faux business deals over four years.

“She took R12m from me and I am screwed. I was forced to go back to work because I have no income. That would have taken care of me for the rest of my life,” she said.

The now destitute divorcee, of Middelburg in Mpumalanga, said she and Robberts had been inseparable friends who bonded over weekly coffee dates and church gossip.





