KZN to crack down on drinking holes in fight against gender violence

26 September 2019 - 16:51 By LWANDILE BHENGU
KZN premier Sihle Zikalala with MEC for social development Nonhlanhla Khoza, left, and health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu during a march against violence against women, children and foreign nationals.
Image: Lwandile Bhengu

The KwaZulu-Natal government has vowed to crack down on drinking holes and nightspots in an attempt to combat gender-based violence.

Premier Sihle Zikalala announced in Durban on Thursday that the province had a multi-faceted plan aimed at dealing with the root causes of violence against women and children as well as violence directed at foreign nationals.

"A team of senior government officials has been formed to identify hotspots that pose a higher risk to young people getting physically harmed or harming those around them.

"These will include pubs, taverns and nightclubs that are frequented by young people, often college and university students," Zikalala said.

He said the KZN liquor authority would also play an active role in monitoring and regulating trading hours in the identified areas.

He added that the authority would also promote anti gender-based violence messages at liquor outlets.

Zikalala said the government viewed a lack of skills and unemployment as contributing factors to women being dependent on men, making them vulnerable to abuse.

"In order to turn around this not ideal situation, we have to vigorously pursue our radical economic transformation programme, particularly as it relates to the emancipation of women and the youth," he said.

The announcement was preceded by a march from Curries Fountain which included  eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda, his deputy Belinda Scott as well as MEC for health Nomagugu Simelane and social development MEC Nonhlanhla  Khoza.

"We as men, in particular, have to be the protectors of vulnerable groups like children, women and people living with disabilities," said Kaunda.

"Therefore we need to join the premier to ensure that we mobilise communities, religious sectors, business sectors and members of the community to rise to the occasion and say enough is enough.

"We can longer tolerate the incidents that we are observing in or society so therefore we are declaring war and that war requires all of us,” he said.

