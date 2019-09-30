South Africa

Skull and bones of child found in open field in Port Elizabeth

30 September 2019 - 07:47 By IAVAN PIJOOS
The child's remains were discovered near a dam. File photo.
Image: 123RF/:Andriy Dovzhykov

The decomposed body of a child was found in an open field in Malabar, Port Elizabeth, on Sunday.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the grim discovery was made by man near a dam at about 9am.

“He found a skull and upon observation he found human bones.” The man immediately alerted authorities.

“Due to the state of decomposition, the identification of the child cannot be determined at this stage and a post mortem and DNA testing will be done to determine the identity and cause of death,” Janse Van Rensburg said.

