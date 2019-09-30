Man stabbed to death on Clifton 3rd Beach was a first-year UCT student

A 19-year-old man who was stabbed to death, while his friend was seriously injured during an alleged robbery on Clifton 3rd Beach in Cape Town, was a student at the University of Cape Town (UCT).

Cebo Mhleli Mbatha, from KwaZulu-Natal, was a first-year humanities student.

Mbatha was stabbed in the chest, while a second student was stabbed in the leg, said UCT spokesperson Elijah Moholola.

Moholola said two other students managed to escape unharmed.

“Of the surviving students, one suffered a stabbing assault and was treated in hospital.

“Though the other two students were not physically harmed, all three surviving students experienced severe shock and trauma from this terrible ordeal,” he said.