'Which child will be a victim next?' - Amy'Leigh 'kidnappers' must not get bail, state argues

The three people accused of kidnapping Amy’Leigh de Jager would be endangering their own lives and those of the public if they were released from custody, the state argued in its bail application on Tuesday.

Tharina Human, 27, Laetitia Nel, 40, and Pieter van Zyl, 50, stand accused of snatching Amy’Leigh from her mother at Laerskool Kollegepark in Vanderbijlpark on September 2.

Prosecutor Luanda Ngcobo argued on Monday in the Vanderbijlpark magistrate's court that the state had a strong case against them.

She said witnesses would testify that they had planned the kidnapping.

“A witness will testify that she or he was there when the plan was made to kidnap the child. Accused one [Human] is the mastermind. She came up with the idea as to what should happen,” Ngcobo said.

She said Human had allegedly devised three ways to execute the plan.

“She first offered herself to be kidnapped. She then offered her sister-in-law. They tried to execute their plan to kidnap the sister-in-law, but the plan did not succeed.”