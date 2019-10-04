South Africa

Baby safe offers hope to Witbank mothers with unwanted children

04 October 2019 - 09:26 By Naledi Shange
The baby safe outside the New Life Church in Witbank is ready to receive infants.
The baby safe outside the New Life Church in Witbank is ready to receive infants.
Image: Supplied / Maureen Scheepers

A black safe placed in the wall of the New Life Church may be the solution to saving the lives of unwanted babies in Witbank, Mpumalanga.

The safe, on Mandela Drive, contains a white mattress and a soft toy and is the first of its kind to be unveiled in the area.

The newly launched baby safe box outside the New Life Church in Witbank.
The newly launched baby safe box outside the New Life Church in Witbank.
Image: Supplied / Maureen Scheepers

After responding to several incidents where newborn babies were found abandoned and dead in Witbank, Maureen Scheepers, a local mother of two, set out on a mission to provide a place where mothers, not wanting their babies, could safely leave them.

Scheepers, who is also the project co-ordinator for the SA Community Crime Watch group, got the project up and running in September.

“There was one incident I responded to in Jellicoe Street where a woman had left her baby in the grass. It seemed like she had given birth and left the child there overnight,” she said.

“The child died from the cold throughout the night.” 

Jellicoe Street is an infamous street where police have repeatedly clamped down on prostitution and drug dealing.

Scheepers hopes to unveil more safety boxes in other areas.

“Our aim is to have a box in the CBD, where at least three babies have been found dumped,” she said.

“We also want one in the Phola area as the social services operating in that area have requested it,” she said.

A woman who wants to leave her baby in the box is able to open it from outside and place the infant on the mattress.

The weight of the baby triggers a system that sends a text message to 10 people who are part of the project, alerting them that something is in the safe.

Once activated, the safe cannot be reopened from outside until the baby is collected on the other side. 

Scheepers said the safe has given her hope that more babies will be saved. 

“Everyone is happy and excited about this project, but it is sad that we need this,” she said. 

“Child abandonment is a crime and yes, a case will be opened each time a child is found, but we would rather these babies end up in a box than in a dump.”

READ MORE

Newborn baby found dumped among bushes in Eastern Cape

Police in the Eastern Cape are searching for the mother of a one-day-old baby boy who was found dumped among bushes at Westborne township in ...
News
1 week ago

No jail time possible for Durban mom of baby thrown down a drain

The defence team of the Durban woman accused of dumping her newborn baby down a drain earlier this year is pushing for her to be given correctional ...
News
3 weeks ago

No case against schoolgirl whose newborn was rescued from pit toilet

KwaZulu-Natal police on Tuesday confirmed that no case has been opened against the mother of a baby, who was rescued from a pit toilet in a school on ...
News
3 months ago

Most read

  1. Woman’s dream R800,000 new car turns into a nightmare South Africa
  2. FREE TO READ | Buyer wins battle over R800,000 car ... but fears the war isn’t ... South Africa
  3. WATCH | 'Hero' saves shop owner from panga-wielding robber in Cape Town South Africa
  4. SAA cabin crew in court after R46m 'cocaine bust' in Hong Kong South Africa
  5. WATCH | 'I really have no fear': woman climbs over fence at zoo's lion enclosure World

Latest Videos

Serena Williams' hubby doubles as a 'wig stand'
Crime Intelligence 'slush fund': All you need to know about those implicated
X