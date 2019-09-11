No jail time possible for Durban mom of baby thrown down a drain

The defence team of the Durban woman accused of dumping her newborn baby down a drain earlier this year is pushing for her to be given correctional supervision instead of jail time.

On Wednesday the 32-year-old woman, who may not be identified, stood in the dock at the Ntuzuma magistrate's court in a black jacket, animal print shirt and leather pants.

During her brief appearance, her attorney Jacques Botha told the court that the defence and state had nearly concluded a plea agreement. Botha also told the court that his client would meet correctional services representatives for them to prepare a report.

It emerged during the brief appearance that the state was considering withdrawing the charge of attempted murder and charging her with common-law child abandonment instead.

Magistrate Ravi Pillay warned the woman to comply with her bail conditions. She will return to court on October 9.

Her family has closely guarded her privacy during her appearances, despite an earlier court ruling that she cannot be photographed or named due to the sensitive nature of the case.

One family member told TimesLIVE that the family was relieved about how the matter was shaping up.