KZN boy feared kidnapped after going 'to visit teacher'

Police in Emanguzi in northern KwaZulu-Natal have opened a case of kidnapping following the disappearance of a 12-year-old boy.

Lwazi Andile Tembe left his home in Mzileni in the Thengane Reserve near the Mozambican border on September 30, saying that he was going to visit his schoolteacher.

“He has not been seen since that day and the teacher denied ever inviting Lwazi for a visit nor communicating with him,” KZN police said.

A case of kidnapping had been opened at Emanguzi police station and transferred to the Jozini Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit for investigation, they said.

Police appealed for anyone with information on the boy’s possible whereabouts to urgently contact Jozini FCS detective, Sergeant Xolani Mdluli on 073 742 3363 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.