South Africa

Man sought by Mpumalanga police after woman’s body found in shallow grave

05 October 2019 - 16:45 By TimesLIVE
Mpumalanga police are searching for a man after the discovery of a young woman's body in a shallow grave near Nelspruit.
Mpumalanga police are searching for a man after the discovery of a young woman's body in a shallow grave near Nelspruit.
Image: Supplied

A Gauteng man is being sought by Mpumalanga police after the body of a young woman was discovered buried in a shallow grave at Pienaar near Nelspruit.

The victim’s body was exhumed on Friday. Police said the woman, believed to be about 17 years old, was last seen alive on September 28 after she visited Mpumalanga with a boyfriend.

Her body was discovered after members of the community notified police that they had spotted a shoe protruding from the ground.

“What informed the community to engage in a search that led to this gruesome discovery was that the boyfriend, who was reported to have brought the victim to Mpumalanga, was seen digging a hole next to the toilet, after the mysterious disappearance of the victim.

“The boyfriend then purported to be leaving for work, back in Gauteng. Family and neighbours became suspicious and went to check the hole where they made the discovery and reported it to the police,” Mpumalanga police said.

Police had then gone to the scene and dug up the body, they said, adding that a murder case had been opened.

MORE

Case against man dubbed 'Masoyi Monster' postponed

The case against Julius Mndawe, who was arrested for allegedly murdering and burying four women and a teenage girl, has been postponed by the Masoyi ...
News
4 days ago

KZN man arrested for raping woman and dumping body in shallow grave

A 25-year-old man has been arrested for the rape and murder of a KwaZulu-Natal woman.
News
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. FREE TO READ | Buyer wins battle over R800,000 car ... but fears the war isn’t ... South Africa
  2. Woman’s dream R800,000 new car turns into a nightmare South Africa
  3. SAA cabin crew in court after R46m 'cocaine bust' in Hong Kong South Africa
  4. WATCH | Angry customer assaults pregnant Shoprite cashier South Africa
  5. Mother's screams alert guards to ‘baby snatcher’ at Baragwanath Hospital South Africa

Latest Videos

Serena Williams' hubby doubles as a 'wig stand'
Crime Intelligence 'slush fund': All you need to know about those implicated
X