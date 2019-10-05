Mapimpi clarifies 'Bomb Squad' celebration snub as Boks take serious social media heat

“I've seen the video that's trending on social media and I want to explain what happened. In the team, we have players called the Bomb Squad who come off the bench or at any stage of the game,” Mapimpi explained.

“They have their own calls and spirit. After matches, we shake hands with the opposition and when the Bomb squad came together, they were going to do their call.

"I was walking, completing the handshakes and I saw the Bomb squad coming together for their call.

"I wasn't part of that, so I moved in a different direction. There's nothing wrong and we're still united.”

Even though Mapimpi's clarification went a long way in soothing tensions that exploded on the various social media platforms, people were still not happy with the message.

Sports radio show host Robert Marawa tweeted:”Here's his version as the recipient of the "rejection" by the "Bomb Squad!!