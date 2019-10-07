Three NMU students die in weekend incidents
Three Nelson Mandela University (NMU) students died in separate incidents at the weekend.
“NMU is deeply saddened at the news of the passing of three students,” NMU spokesperson Zandile Mbabela said on Sunday.
“The university extends its deepest and most sincere condolences to the family and friends of those who have lost their lives.”
She referred further questions to the police.
NMU SA Students' Congress regional secretary Athi Sityata confirmed the deaths.
“It all happened in unrelated incidents,” he said.
“In one of them, a male student drowned at about 3.30am in the swimming pool at the Veritas Residence on south campus.
“In the other, a male student [allegedly] stabbed his roommate at their off-campus residence in Govan Mbeki Avenue.
“In the last incident, a female student collapsed at the South Point residence, also off campus, in town.”
Police spokesperson Captain Johan Rheeder said the drowning occurred at a party.
“It seems there was security on duty, but they withdrew at midnight.
“Some students stayed on, however, and that is when the drowning incident occurred.”
Police were called and the SAPS dive unit responded, he said.
“They applied CPR from 3.45am to just after 4.30am, when he was declared dead.
“The man was 26 years old. His name is being withheld until his family members have been notified.”
Rheeder said police had opened an inquest docket.
A man had been stabbed to death in a fight with another man he was drinking with at Diggs Accommodation in Central early on Sunday and this was likely the second incident referred to by NMU, Rheeder said.
“The two men, both 19, were taken by ambulance to hospital, where one died.”
Police had no reports about a woman student having died at South Point, Rheeder said.