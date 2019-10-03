Police investigating mysterious death of Durban university student

A Durban University of Technology (DUT) student was found dead near the swimming pools on the city's beachfront at the weekend.

In an e-mail to students and staff on Wednesday, DUT confirmed the death of Phiweyinkosi Buthelezi, a business administration student.

SAPS spokesperson Lt-Col Thulani Zwane said officers were called out at about 7.40am. Buthelezi had “no visible injuries”.

“An inquest docket has been opened,” said Zwane.

Minutes after releasing the statement on Buthelezi's death, DUT issued another communique, announcing the death of a second student.

“Mr Mthuthuzeli Sigaba sadly passed on at a relative’s house following a criminal incident last week,” the university said. Further details were not provided.

Several DUT students have died in the past few months.

First-year student Sandile Ndlovu was buried at the weekend after being stabbed in a lecture room in September.

Ndlovu's murder was preceded by those of residence adviser Dr Euvette Taylor, who was found dead in his room on campus, and Mlungisi Madonsela, who was shot outside campus during clashes between students and private security guards. Both incidents happened in February.

The university's SRC was set to hold a night vigil for those who have died on Wednesday.