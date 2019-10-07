South Africa

Two arrested after 'demanding R2m' for kidnapped foreign businessman

07 October 2019 - 15:46 By IAVAN PIJOOS
A man and a woman were arrested after allegedly kidnapping a 34-year-old man in Potchefstroom. Stock image.
A man and a woman were arrested after allegedly kidnapping a 34-year-old man in Potchefstroom. Stock image.
Image: SUHAIB SALEM

Two people were arrested at the weekend after they allegedly kidnapped a foreign businessman and demanded a ransom for his release.

Police spokesperson Brig Sabata Mokgwabone said the two - a man and a woman - allegedly kidnapped the 34-year-old man in Potchefstroom, North West, on September 23.

They demanded a ransom of R2m for his release.

"The victim was found alive and in a healthy condition in Potchefstroom. No ransom was paid and investigation into the matter continues," said Mokgwabone.

The two, aged 24 and 45, were arrested in Roodepoort at the weekend. They are expected to appear in the Potchefstroom magistrate’s court on Tuesday on a kidnapping charge.

MORE

Kidnapped victims forced to jump off bridge in KwaZulu-Natal

Two men were forced to jump off a bridge after allegedly being kidnapped in KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday.
News
1 hour ago

Three arrested for alleged kidnapping, demanding R200,000 ransom

Three men, arrested for kidnapping a 33-year-old Durban man and demanding R200,000 ransom at the weekend, are expected to appear in court soon.
News
4 hours ago

'Kidnapped' shopkeeper found unharmed after Cape Town police arrest four suspects

Four suspected kidnappers were arrested and their 'hostage' freed in Cape Town late on Wednesday
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Tony Leon part of delegation sent to ask Mmusi Maimane to quit News
  2. Eben Etzebeth's 'Wolf Pack' notorious for racism & violence, say townsfolk News
  3. Julius Malema 'prefers' slap-happy MP Marshall Dlamini for leadership job News
  4. WATCH | Angry customer assaults pregnant Shoprite cashier South Africa
  5. FREE TO READ | Buyer wins battle over R800,000 car ... but fears the war isn’t ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Styling at the Daisies | Five of the best dressed at Rocking the Daisies 2019
Journalist hit by petrol bomb in Hong Kong protests
X