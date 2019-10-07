Three arrested for alleged kidnapping, demanding R200,000 ransom

Three men, arrested for kidnapping a 33-year-old Durban man and demanding R200,000 ransom at the weekend, are expected to appear in court soon.

It is understood the men allegedly kidnapped a Malawian national, shoving him into the boot of their vehicle on Sibaya Drive, Umhlanga, at about 2pm on Sunday.

The victim's friend, who is said to have witnessed the incident, opened a case of kidnapping after he received calls from the kidnappers to demand a ransom.

Police traced the cellphone number, which indicated the men had been driving on the N2 in the direction of KwaDukuza.

Police in the area were alerted to be on the lookout for the vehicle.

The victim was eventually found by police near the Umvoti Toll Plaza. He had been severely assaulted and required medical attention.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said the perpetrators were arrested near the KwaMsane area in northern KwaZulu-Natal.

"It is alleged that on 6 October 2019, a 33-year-old man was on Sibaya Drive where he was allegedly kidnapped by unknown suspects. The matter was reported to the police and the suspects were arrested at KwaMsane," she said.

The 2018/19 crime statistics revealed that Gauteng recorded the most cases of kidnappings (2,109), followed KwaZulu-Natal (1,041) and Cape Town (674).