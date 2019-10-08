308 cases finalised in a day: whistle-blower accuses Ipid of covering up police brutality

Leaked memos, reports, correspondence, a signed affidavit and a statement to the Zondo inquiry into state capture contain whistle-blower allegations that police brutality cases were prematurely “completed” or “closed” at the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid).

This was allegedly done to clear cases from the workload or to inflate Ipid's performance statistics.

Viewfinder’s debut investigation exposes how underfunding, state capture and statistical manipulation at the directorate failed victims and helped violent criminals in the police service to escape accountability.

Viewfinder is a new accountability journalism unit, launched in partnership with the Daily Maverick and GroundUp.

South Africans lodged 42,365 criminal complaints against the police between April 2012 and March 2019.