WATCH | SA Oprah graduate on black tax: 'I hope you love me without the house'

A video of Mpumi Nodiva speaking about the pressures of black tax has gone viral, with the business owner opening up about how she had to tell her family to hold back while she chased her dreams.

Nodiva was part of the first class at Gauteng's Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy for Girls.

She went on to study in North Carolina and open her own business, which led her family to ask for help.

“I was heading three households and I had to sit with my family and was like, 'Yo, I love you guys, but right now the way I've set this up is killing me. And I'm sorry. I hope you're going to love me without the house. I don't know when I'm going to buy you a house.'”

The video has been widely shared and, at the time of publishing, had received more than 14,000 views.