South Africa

WATCH | SA Oprah graduate on black tax: 'I hope you love me without the house'

09 October 2019 - 10:32 By Jessica Levitt

A video of Mpumi Nodiva speaking about the pressures of black tax has gone viral, with the business owner opening up about how she had to tell her family to hold back while she chased her dreams.

Nodiva was part of the first class at Gauteng's Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy for Girls.

She went on to study in North Carolina and open her own business, which led her family to ask for help.

“I was heading three households and I had to sit with my family and was like, 'Yo, I love you guys, but right now the way I've set this up is killing me. And I'm sorry. I hope you're going to love me without the house. I don't know when I'm going to buy you a house.'”

The video has been widely shared and, at the time of publishing, had received more than 14,000 views.

MORE

SOCIALS | Oprah Winfrey shared some words of wisdom for SA women

It might be her 36th visit to this country, but the woman behind the most-watched daytime talk show in the US still pulls a crowd.
Lifestyle
10 months ago

Dedication and hard work pay off for Eastern Cape pupils

Linako Sbike’s academic and leadership potential will see her move‚ next year‚ into a posh boarding school in Gauteng from the five-room shack she ...
News
11 months ago

Oprah’s ‘O-Mavericks’ out to make their mark in the world

Young graduates from the Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy for Girls (OWLAG) – fondly referred to as the “O-Mavericks” – continue to shine bright in ...
News
1 year ago

Oprah's first SA pupils are headed for the top

Bongeka Zuma's life story reads like the lyrics of Drake's hit Started From the Bottom. Ten years ago she was in rural KwaZulu-Natal. Today, at 23, ...
News
3 years ago

Most read

  1. Woman who doctors her images to 'resemble' Angelina Jolie arrested in Iran World
  2. 'An American billionaire offered R600m to modernise courts' – Mogoeng South Africa
  3. Eben Etzebeth's 'Wolf Pack' notorious for racism & violence, say townsfolk News
  4. Protesters stone cars, block roads in Cape Town South Africa
  5. Exams failed by all medical students at four universities were fairly marked, ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Oprah graduate schooling her family on black tax goes viral
Man killed as police corner gang following Cresta mall robbery
X