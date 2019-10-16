South Africa

Alleged CT gang boss shot and killed in Athlone

16 October 2019 - 21:33 By Naledi Shange
Cape Town police confirmed that a man, believed to be a gang member, was shot dead on Wednesday evening.
Image: 123rf.com/Steve Collender

An alleged gang boss was shot dead in Athlone, Cape Town, on Wednesday evening.

Western Cape police Sgt Noxolo Rwexana said the shooting happened at around 5.25pm.

“It is alleged that a 47-year-old was shot and fatally wounded by unidentified suspects,” said Rwexana. “The suspects entered a liquor store and shot at the victim. The circumstances are under investigation."

Police were investigating the motive behind the shooting.

Rwexana said there no arrests had been made, and a murder case is being probed.

