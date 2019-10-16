Alleged CT gang boss shot and killed in Athlone
An alleged gang boss was shot dead in Athlone, Cape Town, on Wednesday evening.
Western Cape police Sgt Noxolo Rwexana said the shooting happened at around 5.25pm.
“It is alleged that a 47-year-old was shot and fatally wounded by unidentified suspects,” said Rwexana. “The suspects entered a liquor store and shot at the victim. The circumstances are under investigation."
Police were investigating the motive behind the shooting.
Rwexana said there no arrests had been made, and a murder case is being probed.