Modack extortion trial told of police officer's mystery missing statement

The statements from Dijkers and Bailey were the only two Kinnear collected before arresting Modack, Colin Booysen, Ashleigh Fields, Jacques Cronje and Carl Lakay.

Asked why he did not obtain more statements, Kinnear said no one else from Harbour House Group or the Grand was interested in talking to him.

"I find it very strange that no one from Harbour House Group, whose money was allegedly stolen, was interested in assisting you in this case,” Booysen's lawyer, Bruce Hendricks, said during Kinnear's cross-examination on Thursday.

Kinnear agreed it was a "very strange case”. But Hendricks alleged the policeman was part of a plot orchestrated by alleged underworld boss Mark Lifman.

Hendricks used the term "Cape capture” to explain how certain police officers were allegedly used to instigate false arrests.

The court also heard that Kinnear may have played a hand in disrupting his own case when he helped to write a document that led to an attempt to arrest Booysen during the trial.

During court proceedings in October last year, anti-gang unit head Maj-Gen André Lincoln interrupted and produced a warrant of arrest for murder. It named Booysen and his two bodyguards.

Prosecutor Mervyn Menigo told the magistrate, Bruce Pedro, that he had told the investigating officer Booysen would not be able to keep to his bail conditions because he was on trial in Cape Town. This led to Pedro chastising Lincoln.

A few days before the trial, Booysen was allegedly targeted in a hit in Belhar, stronghold of the Booysen family. One of the alleged assassins was killed by his bodyguard, leading to the murder charge.

Kinnear admitted to having helped to compile the affidavit which was the basis for the arrest. At the time, Menigo told the court: “I expect they [the police] knew that their actions would have exactly this consequence.”