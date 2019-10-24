South Africa

Eight arrested in Limpopo for allegedly murdering two men by setting them alight

24 October 2019 - 07:33 By IAVAN PIJOOS
A car belonging to one of the men was torched.
Image: Saps

Limpopo police have arrested eight people for the alleged murder of two men from a village in Ga-Molepo.

Police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said the suspects, aged between  42 and 61, were arrested on Wednesday.

This comes after Thabane Mokgohloa, 58, and Mack Mashapa, 55, were allegedly hunted down, kidnapped from their homes and murdered on Monday, after being accused of stock theft.

The two men were then set alight at a local high school. Police found their charred bodies on Tuesday.

A car belonging to one of the men was found torched close to the murder scene.

A vehicle believed to be the one used to transport the suspects was confiscated.

Cases of murder, kidnapping and malicious damage to property have been opened. The accused are expected to appear in Mankweng magistrate’s court soon.

