Two men kidnapped, assaulted and set alight in Limpopo

23 October 2019 - 06:46 By Iavan Pijoos
A car which belonged to one of the men was torched not far from the scene.
Image: Saps

Limpopo police have condemned the brutal murder of two men from a village in Ga-Molepo in the province this week.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said the two men, who were accused of stock theft in the area, were allegedly kidnapped by community members on Monday.

Mojapelo said they were taken to a community hall where they were severely assaulted.

He said the two men were then set alight at a local high school.

A car which belonged to one of the men was found torched fairly close to the murder scene.

Police found their charred bodies on Tuesday.

“The people who committed these vigilante acts will be hunted down and brought to book,” provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba said.

Cases of murder and kidnapping were opened. No arrests were made.

