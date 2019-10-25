The DA is down, but not out, and other highlights from 'Vrye Weekblad'

The shallow and sensational analysis of the drama surrounding the resignation of DA leader Mmusi Maimane, federal chair Athol Trollip and Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba is a good barometer of the pathetic state of the political discourse and unhealthy political culture in SA.

The crisis in the largest opposition party is far more complex than a simple division between black and white, left and right, and progressive and new-style liberal, writes Max du Preez.

If the DA had managed to maintain its growth over the past decade in this year's elections, there might have been less of a crisis and Maimane would not have received most of the blame.

The shift that was brought about when Cyril Ramaphosa became president, after a dismal decade of Jacob Zuma, and the hope that Ramaphosa brought that the country could be run properly again severely impacted on the DA's room to grow.

Read all about it in this week's edition of Afrikaans digital weekly Vrye Weekblad.