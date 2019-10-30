ImStaying nears R100k target for small business, job creation crowdfunding

“It's a drop in a bucket, but with many drops we can fill it.”

So says one of the donors supporting the #ImStaying Facebook group in its crowdfunding campaign to raise money to fund small businesses - and create jobs amid SA's unemployment crisis. She donated R50.

The smallest donation was just R2.06!

Helping the social media platform reach its R100,000 goal are people pledging amounts of R100 and R500 - rising to a generous R10,000 by one anonymous person, who commented, “Positivity!”

The total raised so far is R93,829.73.

Here is a selection of other comments from donors:

“Thank you for creating this opportunity to contribute towards solving the unemployment issue in our country and for inspiring all of us!”

“May this donation bless my fellow South Africans.”

“Mzansi - my South Africa, my people! Grow!”

“Just think of the change we can make!”

The Facebook page, which has soared to more than 821,000 members since its launch on September 7, has touched hearts with stories of interracial love, kind deeds, local quirks and everything else that makes SA great.

Its founder, 39-year-old Jarette Petzer of Cape Town, posted: “The group's initial sole purpose was to change the narrative in South Africa away from the constant doom and gloom, and more toward gratitude, love, respect and understanding.

"It started firstly with me. I had to change my own mindset; change the way I thought, spoke and acted. I obviously had no clue this would happen, but it just goes to show that we the people of South Africa were desperate for change, and hopefully we are able to bring about that change together as a collective.”

On its crowdfunding page, the organisers state: “As we move forward it is essential that we take this positive sentiment and turn it into inspired action that seeks to reduce unemployment and help grow our economy.

“In order to do this we have to formalise #ImStaying into an NGO. We as #ImStaying have a series of innovative initiatives such as merchandising and events, the funds of which will all go toward operational expenses and creating our own funds to help start and power small business in South Africa.

"Depending on the support we receive, our fundraising target is likely to increase so we can make more of an impact.

" ... This move will ensure that each member who contributes to the fund will have had a hand not only in bringing someone's dreams to fruition, but simultaneously helping to grow our economy. Our members will get to see this grow and unfold in front of their eyes and know that it was all as a result of us coming together as South Africans for a brighter tomorrow.

“All funds received will be administered through BackaBuddy and will be fully transparent. The fund will also be independently audited.”

Petzer promised a democratic selection of which projects would receive financing via the crowdfunding initiative.

“Any public funds collected will be put to poll on the #ImStaying Facebook group page and members will be asked to vote via an online poll as to where the funds are allocated,” he said.

This week, data showed that SA's unemployment rate is continuing its climb to the worst levels in more than a decade. Statistician-general Risenga Maluleke said a fall in employment in the third quarter was recorded in manufacturing, construction, trade and utilities. The expanded unemployment rate, which included discouraged job seekers, was 38.5%.