IN MEMES | What did we do to deserve Joburg weather?
Johannesburg weather has got people walking around with umbrellas, sunglasses, sunscreen, winter jackets, water boots and flip flops.
While it remains partly cloudy in the city on Thursday morning, Johannesburg is expected to hit a high of 31°C, the SA Weather Service said.
South Africans took to Twitter to share their views on the weather.
Many said the city's weather was going through an identity crisis.
One minute it’s hot and the next minute it’s like opening a fridge door.
Is really confusing.. Who gave birth to this new Joburg Weather? #JHBWeather pic.twitter.com/2n5t9tfcEn— ICE TALI MAMBA (@ICE_TALI) October 31, 2019
Should we be renamed Cape Town... #JHBWeather pic.twitter.com/AaSM7cKk4E— Tshego Gaelae 👩🏽💼 (@Tshego_Ngoash) October 31, 2019
While we wait for @SAWeatherServic to sort out the identity crisis of #JHBWeather...— Joburg Public Safety (@CoJPublicSafety) October 31, 2019
We appeal to residents of @CityofJoburgZA to clear those gutters, and report blocked stormwater drains to @MyJRA#JoburgReady 👷🏿♂️👷🏼♀️#SaferJoburg pic.twitter.com/OkQn2bg7wq
#JHBWeather— ALLAN MUNYAI (@allan_munyai) October 31, 2019
Am getting late trying to figure out if I should take Jersey or not pic.twitter.com/IG7BDSp0wF
The #JHBWeather has to be one of the worst thing to deal with when you don't have a car😭.— Alex ™ (@AlexSithole) October 31, 2019
#JHBWeather It was sunny at 06:30 when i left for work, got to work at 07:00 and its all cold 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/K9UknUEWtj— Vincent Magabe (@VincentMMagabe) October 31, 2019
It is tricky, now i have to carry a Jersey and umbrella with me wherever i go, sometimes shorts in my bag, just incase 🙇♂️😭💔can we have a stable weather? Yohh #JHBWeather— Eugenia Masuku (@dreadhead_girll) October 31, 2019
Who else stood by the door and couldn't whether to put on a sweater or just a shirt? 😥 #JHBWeather— #Swollen_Voices (@swollen_voices) October 31, 2019
This weather will get you wearing shorts with thigh boots because it’s freezying hot 😒#JHBWeather pic.twitter.com/c7R4akNsdE— Kween Kinah 👑 (@shekybabez) October 31, 2019
My bag will end up being a wardrobe, carrying a Jersey, a cap and a small umbrella, ngoba wow.#JHBWeather pic.twitter.com/7Ualle5s0A— N O M K H O S I (@khosi_Fuze) October 31, 2019
#JHBWeather must decide whether it still wants to be Joburg weather or wants to relocate to Cape Town, we can't be having this... Ngeke.— ተጓዥ (@MotsamaiMphuthi) October 31, 2019