South Africa

IN MEMES | What did we do to deserve Joburg weather?

31 October 2019 - 09:54 By TimesLIVE
While it remains partly cloudy in the city on Thursday morning, Johannesburg is expected to hit a high of 31C, the SA Weather Service said.
While it remains partly cloudy in the city on Thursday morning, Johannesburg is expected to hit a high of 31C, the SA Weather Service said.
Image: Twitter/ReenValSA

Johannesburg weather has got people walking around with umbrellas, sunglasses, sunscreen, winter jackets, water boots and flip flops.

While it remains partly cloudy in the city on Thursday morning, Johannesburg is expected to hit a high of 31°C, the SA Weather Service said.

South Africans took to Twitter to share their views on the weather. 

Many said the city's weather was going through an identity crisis. 

One minute it’s hot and the next minute it’s like opening a fridge door.

MORE

How to handle driving during a heatwave

Summer is here, and with it a radical rise in temperature than can take its toll on both motorists and cars. We look at how to keep a cool head on ...
Motoring
2 days ago

SA's water situation 'serious but under control': Lindiwe Sisulu

Water and sanitation minister Lindiwe Sisulu says the country must brace for a long dry season and urged consumers to do "whatever we can to save ...
Politics
2 days ago

Crippling drought takes a heavy toll on Free State residents

Dineo Moteka, 36, waits for an hour to fill her two 20l buckets from a spring on a hillside in QwaQwa. On her back, she carries her baby, protected ...
News
4 days ago

Most read

  1. Teacher who 'touched everyone's heart' murdered in Clanwilliam flat South Africa
  2. Cape restaurant moguls leave each other sliced and diced in court South Africa
  3. WATCH | Police battle refugees during eviction of protesters in Cape Town South Africa
  4. WATCH | Lonehill motorcyclist opens fire on suspected robber South Africa
  5. WATCH | Alleged house robber jumps from roof into dogs' lair in Gansbaai South Africa

Latest Videos

The lighter side of the medium-term budget speech
Five hot topics from Tito Mboweni's mid-term budget speech
X