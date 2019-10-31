IN MEMES | What did we do to deserve Joburg weather?

Johannesburg weather has got people walking around with umbrellas, sunglasses, sunscreen, winter jackets, water boots and flip flops.

While it remains partly cloudy in the city on Thursday morning, Johannesburg is expected to hit a high of 31°C, the SA Weather Service said.

South Africans took to Twitter to share their views on the weather.

Many said the city's weather was going through an identity crisis.

One minute it’s hot and the next minute it’s like opening a fridge door.