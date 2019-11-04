Western Cape dam levels up thanks to 'surprise' summer rains
Summer rainfall in the Western Cape has pushed dam levels up over the last 10 days.
According to the provincial government, average dam levels are now at 66.8% - up from 63.9% at the same time last week. Dams feeding the City of Cape Town are on average 84.2% full.
Anton Bredell, MEC for local government, environmental affairs and development planning, said the increased levels are reassuring, but added that the situation in the Karoo and on the West Coast was still worrying.
"The overall picture is good - we haven’t seen these comparable levels for many years. But the downside is that there has still been very little to no relief in drought-stricken areas of the Karoo and the upper West Coast," he said.
Bredell called on consumers and visitors to the province to use water responsibly in the coming months.
"Even in areas where there are no shortages, we would urge the public to use water responsibly and sparingly," he said.
"In the areas where there are shortages, provincial government interventions continue to provide support to those affected. Some of this support includes additional money allocated towards fodder relief for farmers with livestock."