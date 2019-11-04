South Africa

Western Cape dam levels up thanks to 'surprise' summer rains

04 November 2019 - 17:22 By TimesLIVE
Dam levels in the Western Cape rose following rains last week, the provincial government said on Monday.
Dam levels in the Western Cape rose following rains last week, the provincial government said on Monday.
Image: Johnny Miller

Summer rainfall in the Western Cape has pushed dam levels up over the last 10 days.

According to the provincial government, average dam levels are now at 66.8% - up from 63.9% at the same time last week. Dams feeding the City of Cape Town are on average 84.2% full.

Anton Bredell, MEC for local government, environmental affairs and development planning, said the increased levels are reassuring, but added that the situation in the Karoo and on the West Coast was still worrying.

Flooding in Cape Town while Joburg feels the heat

Localised flooding and road closures greeted the Western Cape on Friday morning as the first of several cold fronts expected over the weekend rolled ...
News
1 week ago

"The overall picture is good - we haven’t seen these comparable levels for many years. But the downside is that there has still been very little to no relief in drought-stricken areas of the Karoo and the upper West Coast," he said.

Bredell called on consumers and visitors to the province to use water responsibly in the coming months.

"Even in areas where there are no shortages, we would urge the public to use water responsibly and sparingly," he said.

"In the areas where there are shortages, provincial government interventions continue to provide support to those affected. Some of this support includes additional money allocated towards fodder relief for farmers with livestock."

READ MORE:

Western Cape gives parched Karoo farmers a R50m lifeline

Drought-hit Karoo farmers will be given R50m of emergency funding to buy fodder for their livestock, the Western Cape government said on Wednesday.
News
1 week ago

Only one water cannon available to police protests in Gauteng, says MEC

The SAPS' public order policing unit in Gauteng has one water cannon to service the  entire province
News
5 hours ago

Everything you need to know about the 'water crisis' in SA

Here is what you need to know
News
6 days ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Homeless get to experience Boks' Rugby World Cup victory South Africa
  2. Racist Vicki Momberg 'on the run', say police News
  3. Siya Kolisi makes history: I've never seen SA like this News
  4. Takealot to pay back R4m to consumers after Bok victory South Africa
  5. Unisa in a froth after professor says students spending allowances on wigs, not ... South Africa

Latest Videos

'I was shocked': John Steenhuisen on Maimane's exit, Zille's return and his ...
Faf de Klerk greeting Prince Harry in an SA flag cozzie is a whole mood
X