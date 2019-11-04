Western Cape dam levels up thanks to 'surprise' summer rains

Summer rainfall in the Western Cape has pushed dam levels up over the last 10 days.

According to the provincial government, average dam levels are now at 66.8% - up from 63.9% at the same time last week. Dams feeding the City of Cape Town are on average 84.2% full.

Anton Bredell, MEC for local government, environmental affairs and development planning, said the increased levels are reassuring, but added that the situation in the Karoo and on the West Coast was still worrying.