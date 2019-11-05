Mzansi weighs in on AfriForum helping to find Senzo Meyiwa's killers

Social media was flooded with reactions to AfriForum's announcement that renowned Advocate Gerrie Nel had been appointed to represent the family of Senzo Meyiwa.

The private prosecutions unit announced on Tuesday that it would lead its own investigation into the death of the former Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana soccer player, and hoped it would embarrass law enforcers enough to move them to action.

AfriForum comes on board five years after Meyiwa was gunned down in an alleged botched robbery at his girlfriend Kelly Khumalo's family home in Vosloorus, east of Johannesburg.

Speaking alongside Senzo's brother, Sifiso, AfriForum's Kallie Kriel said they had the best investigators working on the case.

Social media was soon filled with comments and memes in reaction to the news, with some slamming police and prosecution authorities for "failing" the Meyiwa family.

Others joked that they were ready to apply for their AfriForum membership cards if they crack the case.