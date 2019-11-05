South Africa

'We'll do our best to see that justice is done': Gerrie Nel to probe Senzo Meyiwa murder

05 November 2019 - 11:49 By Naledi Shange
Senzo Meyiwa's brother, Sifiso Meyiwa
Senzo Meyiwa's brother, Sifiso Meyiwa
Image: Monique Taute via Twitter

Private prosecutor Gerrie Nel has agreed to assist in the unsolved murder case of Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana player, Senzo Meyiwa.

The renowned advocate's involvement was announced on Tuesday by AfriForum's Kallie Kriel, who said they took on the case following a request from the Meyiwa family.

Speaking alongside Senzo's brother, Sifiso, Kriel said they had the best investigators working on the case.

“We cannot promise that we will solve this but we will do our very best to see that justice is done,” said Kriel.

The private prosecutions unit comes on board five years after Meyiwa was gunned down. During this time, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has not yet prosecuted anyone in regards to the incident.  

The 27-year-old goalkeeper was gunned down in what was described as a botched robbery in Volsoorus, east of Johannesburg, in the presence of his girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo; her mother, Ntombi; sister Zandi; Zandi’s boyfriend, Longwe Twala; his friends Mthokozisi Twala and Tumelo Madlala; and their son, who was four-years-old at the time.

