South Africa

Woman arrested after 'driving over' Bloemfontein man, killing him

05 November 2019 - 07:10 By IAVAN PIJOOS
Ndleleni Donvulo was killed by a speeding vehicle outside a pub in Pitso Street, Bochabela location, Bloemfontein.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

A 32-year-old woman has handed herself over to police after she “drove over” a man, killing him, in Bloemfontein.

Police spokesperson Brig Motantsi Makhele said Ndleleni Donvulo was hit by a speeding vehicle outside a pub in Pitso Street, Bochabela location.

Makhele said the incident happened in the early hours of Sunday morning last week.  

Novelake Lisbet Smith handed herself over at the Mangaung police station on Monday morning.

She appeared in the Bloemfontein magistrate’s court the same day, charged with culpable homicide and failure to report an accident within 24 hours.

The case was postponed to November 11 for a formal bail application.

