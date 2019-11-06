Couple undie pressure after Faf’s broek broke the internet

As the world watched the Springboks celebrate victory in Japan on Saturday, talk quickly turned to diminutive scrumhalf Faf de Klerk greeting Prince Harry while wearing nothing but swimming briefs emblazoned with the SA flag.

Since then Bean Bag The Brand, creators of the lycra “broeks”, have completely sold out of their SA flag budgie smugglers and are now taking pre-orders for Christmas.

FREE TO READ: GET THE FULL STORY IN TODAY’S TIMES SELECT