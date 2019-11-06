South Africa

Son of senior cop arrested for allegedly raping minor

06 November 2019 - 08:26 By IAVAN PIJOOS
The girl was reported missing on Monday after she failed to meet her mother at the Festival Mall in Kempton Park.
Image: 123RF/Andreypopov

The son of a senior police officer was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl in Kempton Park.

Ekurhuleni mayoral spokesperson Phakamile Mbengashe said the girl was reported missing on Monday evening, after she failed to meet her mother at the Festival Mall in Kempton Park after school.

An investigation to track down the girl was launched by the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) specialised task team.

Mbengashe said the team found her near the Kempton Park railway line on Tuesday.

The 18-year-old allegedly raped the girl there and at the police barracks in the area.

A case of statutory rape and abduction has been opened at the Germiston police station.

Mbengashe said the girl was taken to hospital in Germiston, where she would be examined and offered counselling.

