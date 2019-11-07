South Africa

Bodies of woman and children found in Soweto, husband arrested

07 November 2019 - 08:21 By Iavan Pijoos
The woman and her two children, aged 10 and 11, were reported missing on November 1.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

The bodies of a 47-year-old woman and her children have been found in different parts of Soweto, Johannesburg.

Police spokesperson Brig Mathapelo Peters said the woman and her two children, aged 10 and 11, were reported missing by family members on November 1.

Police searched endlessly, also visiting their home in Jabavu, Peters said.

On Wednesday, community members handed over a 48-year-old man, who disappeared at the same time as the woman and children.

Peters said the man led police to a bush in Zondi, near Jabulani hostel, where the body of his wife was found.

At the second scene, at Mofolo Park, the bodies of the children were found.

He was arrested and charged with three counts of murder. The man is expected to appear in the Protea magistrate’s court on Friday.

“We are pleased that the suspect has been arrested and the bodies of the victims found, as this will assist the family in finding closure.

“At the same time, I want to urge our investigating team to ensure a watertight case that ensures a successful conviction and appropriate sentencing in the court,” Gauteng police commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela said.

