Dream ride continues for KFC lovebirds

SA's favourite lovebirds, Hector Mkansi and Nonhlanhla Soldaat, had a whale of a time at the weekend, including enjoying the Soweto derby at a packed FNB Stadium.

The couple, who won many hearts following the wedding proposal at a KFC outlet last week which trended on Twitter in SA and globally, have received sponsorship pledges from corporate brands.

Since their heartwarming video broke the internet, the lovebirds have assumed celebrity status. They were also the couple to look out for among the 80,000 people who thronged the stadium on Saturday.

Mkansi is an ardent Kaizer Chiefs supporter while Soldaat swears by Orlando Pirates.

Before the game, Soldaat jokingly said there would be no supper if her team lost. But Mkansi countered by saying that said now that the lobolo had been paid, he would make sure his partner crossed over to Amakhosi.

Zinhle Modiselle, public affairs director for KFC Africa, said the company would look at how best it could help the couple in co-ordinating the donations and pledges which continue to stream in. These range from a paid honeymoon to clothes.