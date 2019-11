Now is the time to plant if you want to get your hands on the possible combined R145,000 prize for the biggest pumpkin in 2020.

That’s the view of experts ahead of the Goliat van Gat Pumpkin Festival, where Bubble, a 564kg behemoth grown by Peet Joubert, crushed the competition in 2018.

FREE TO READ: GET THE FULL STORY IN TODAY’S TIMES SELECT