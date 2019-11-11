'Thank you, South Africa', says KFC couple as they prepare for second wedding

South Africa’s favourite couple has spoken out for the first time since their proposal video at fast food outlet KFC went viral.

Hector Mkansi and Nonhlanhla Soldaat who officially got married in 2012 have been receiving pledges from brands across SA to help fund their wedding after their heartwarming video broke the internet.

However this will not be the couple's first matrimonial service. According to the groom the upcoming ceremony will be their second.