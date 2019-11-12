South Africa

Man arrested with 'unwrought gold and R900,000 cash' in Edenvale

12 November 2019 - 13:38 By Iavan Pijoos
Bundles of cash, cellphones and a diamond tester were among the items recovered.
Bundles of cash, cellphones and a diamond tester were among the items recovered.
Image: Hawks

A 43-year-old man was expected to appear in the Kempton Park magistrate's court on Tuesday after being arrested in Edenvale, on the East Rand, allegedly in possession of unwrought gold and nearly R1m in cash.

A photograph of the man was circulated on social media earlier this year, linking him to a robbery at Silfontein where unwrought gold worth R35m was stolen, said Hawks spokesperson Capt Tlangelani Rikhotso.

Rikhotso said the man was traced to a hideout in Sebenza.

A team searched the premises and found unwrought gold weighing 700g and estimated to be worth R500,000. They also recovered R900,000 in cash.

Rikhotso said other items seized included cellphones, a diamond tester, a diamond loupe and gold transaction notes reflecting transactions in excess of R25m.

MORE

Woman arrested after deadly robbery at gold mine in Witpoort

A group of about 20 heavily armed suspects allegedly barricaded entrances to the mine and held truck drivers hostage on Monday
News
2 weeks ago

Gauteng cops nab more than 30 illegal miners in Krugersdorp

Police have arrested more than 30 alleged illegal miners during a crime prevention operation in Krugersdorp.
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Zim soldiers close to starving News
  2. Education MEC's 'faulty Merc' scam costs taxpayer R100k a month News
  3. Over 300 undocumented foreigners found in hijacked building in Hillbrow South Africa
  4. Police arrange groceries and clothes for KZN teen kicked out of home after ... South Africa
  5. Doctor, nurses flee as stabbed patient is ‘finished off’ in hospital South Africa

Latest Videos

Baboon captured after 'checking in' to Sandton hotel
Kwanele Samuel shares his journey into manhood
X