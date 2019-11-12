Man arrested with 'unwrought gold and R900,000 cash' in Edenvale

A 43-year-old man was expected to appear in the Kempton Park magistrate's court on Tuesday after being arrested in Edenvale, on the East Rand, allegedly in possession of unwrought gold and nearly R1m in cash.

A photograph of the man was circulated on social media earlier this year, linking him to a robbery at Silfontein where unwrought gold worth R35m was stolen, said Hawks spokesperson Capt Tlangelani Rikhotso.

Rikhotso said the man was traced to a hideout in Sebenza.

A team searched the premises and found unwrought gold weighing 700g and estimated to be worth R500,000. They also recovered R900,000 in cash.

Rikhotso said other items seized included cellphones, a diamond tester, a diamond loupe and gold transaction notes reflecting transactions in excess of R25m.