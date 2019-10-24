Woman arrested after deadly robbery at gold mine in Witpoort

A woman has been arrested after a deadly robbery at Ergo DRD gold mine in Brakpan, Ekurhuleni.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said on Thursday it was alleged that a group of about 20 heavily armed suspects barricaded the entrances of the mine and held truck drivers hostage on Monday.

A shoot-out ensued between the suspects and mine security, resulting in the death of a security officer, Peters said.

“The suspects reportedly forced entry into the melting room and removed gold that had been laid to set in trays.”

The group fled the scene in a white Isuzu utility van and a Toyota Quantum, which belonged to the mine. The vehicles were later found abandoned.

On Tuesday, police nabbed a woman in Brakpan and recovered gold, number plates, an undisclosed amount of cash, woven baskets, iron buckets filled with gold dust and spades.

“While police are appealing to the public for information towards apprehending the suspects, the public is warned not to confront the suspects, as they are heavily armed.”

Anyone with information can contact Brakpan SAPS on 011 744 7100 or Crime Stop on 0860 010 111.