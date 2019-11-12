NMB small-business owner and associate gunned down in suspected 'hit'

A director of the Nelson Mandela Bay Black Business Caucus was shot dead on Monday morning in what police suspect to be a hit.

HeraldLIVE reported that SMME owner and Baba Ningi Black Business Caucus director Luvuyo Nyongoba, 51, was gunned down outside his house in Mahambehlala Street, Kwazakhele, about 2am.

According to police, the body of Nonkosi Ndevu, 39, was found lying next to him.

Both had been shot multiple times at close range.

The bodies were found outside Nyongoba’s home, metres away from a rented Toyota Yaris parked in the yard.

Police spokesperson Capt Andre Beetge said Nyongoba’s 16-year-old son was sleeping inside the house when he woke to gunshots.

“He was too scared to look, but about 5.30am he went outside and found both bodies lying in the yard, near a car parked on the road,” Beetge said.

“The teenager alerted residents who called the police. It is unclear if anything is missing. However, it appears to be a targeted killing.”

Asked about ties to the recent spate of murders of SMME business owners, Beetge said that was subject to investigation.

Ndevu was listed as a director of a company called Viviyam’s General Trading — registered in East London — but the company appears to have been deregistered recently.

Police said it was unclear what the two people were doing together.

Nyongoba owns Tolo and Tolo Construction, a business registered in 2016, and is also listed as a director of the Baba Ningi Black Business Caucus non-profit.

The NMB SMME Forum’s Kusta Magada, who was unaware of the murder at the time The Herald contacted him, said the forum consisted of hundreds of SMMEs which represented various businesses and bodies.

“The Black Business Caucus is still active and I see members attend meetings.

“They are part of the group who was working with the late Baba.”

Former leader of the Nelson Mandela Bay Black Business Caucus, Baba Ningi, was shot dead in January near the Lifa and Mafa Butchery in Zwide.

Ningi was gunned down while walking to his car. After his death a spate of murders, thought to be linked to lucrative tenders, took place.

Bay mayor Mongameli Bobani said he had met Nyongoba on several occasions during meetings with SMME forums.

“I know him and he has attended several of the meetings. He had an SMME and his assassination is terrible news for us,” he said.

In October, Bobani pledged that almost R500m in business would be flowing to Bay SMMEs over the next three years.

“I can say he would have benefited in some or other way from the SMME packages, but there is nothing to suggest this assassination is linked to the businesses or the packages,” Bobani said.

Bobani appealed to the media and businesses people not to speculate on the motive for the murders.

“This will fuel the fire. We are calling for calm. Residents and businesses need to remain calm. Do not take action and wait for the police to do their investigations,” he said.

“We need to categorically state there is nothing at this stage to show the murder is linked to SMMEs.”

The murder comes in the wake of two taxi bosses gunned down in the past two weeks.

Mlungiseleli Mlanjana, 62, was shot in his car after being ambushed by gunmen following a taxi association meeting.

Mlanjana had recently stepped down as Port Elizabeth and District Taxi Association chair.

Last week, Gcobani Toto, 43, was shot dead at the Brylin Independent Learning Centre in Fairview.