Feared 'criminal' killed in shoot-out with police at Gauteng hostel

13 November 2019 - 09:00 By Iavan Pijoos
Image: Roger Lamkin/123RF

A suspected killer accused of terrorising a community has been gunned down in a shoot-out with police at a hostel in Roodepoort, west of Johannesburg.

The community raised concerns about being terrorised by the man when Gauteng provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela visited the area in October.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said residents implicated the man in cases of murder, rape, armed robberies and other crimes.

Officers were assigned to the case and he was tracked down in Durban Deep on Monday.

“On arrival at the scene, it is alleged that a shoot-out ensued between the suspects and the police, and one suspect was fatally wounded.

“A second suspect was injured and taken to hospital, while a third suspect was taken into custody,” said Peters.

The three men were Lesotho nationals who had been staying in the country illegally, according to police.

Two unlicensed firearms, ammunition, explosives and four firearm holsters were seized.

Police are investigating whether the suspects are linked to murders in Matholesville, Durban Deep, Braamfischerville, Roodepoort and surrounding areas, said Peters.

News
News
