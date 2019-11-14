South Africa

It's official: SAA strike to go ahead from 4am on Friday

14 November 2019 - 17:54 By TimesLIVE
SAA failed to come to an agreement with two unions on Thursday, so a strike will start officially at 4am Friday.
SAA failed to come to an agreement with two unions on Thursday, so a strike will start officially at 4am Friday.
Image: Gallo Images / The Times / Alon Skuy

SAA employees will go on strike from Friday morning.

This after the airline and two unions – the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) and the South African Cabin Crew Association (SACCA) – could not reach an agreement over wages during last-minute talks to avoid industrial action.

Speaking at the OR Tambo International Airport on Thursday, the unions confirmed that an agreement could not be reached.

SACCA president Zazi Nsibanyoni-Mugambi said: “We are going on strike tomorrow [Friday]. For definite. We're not backing down.”

SAA has cancelled flights for Friday and Saturday due to the strike action. The airline has said the strike could cost it R50m a day.

This is a developing story.

MORE

Numsa calls for rolling mass action to 'close down SAA'

Numsa says it will ground SA Airways (SAA) until workers' grievances are addressed
News
5 hours ago

Satawu to go to court to stop SAA retrenchments

The South African Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu) is heading to the labour court to interdict SAA from retrenching almost 1,000 employees.
News
4 hours ago

SAA cancels domestic, international flights as strike looms

SA Airways (SAA) has cancelled nearly all its domestic, regional and international flights scheduled for Friday and Saturday
News
11 hours ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | 'Scores injured' as tornado hits KwaZulu-Natal South Africa
  2. 'Fake hair' alert after Joburg salon bust allegedly selling synthetic Peruvian ... South Africa
  3. Miracle escape after taxi swept into flooded Duzi River South Africa
  4. Outrage as Swazi king receives 120 BMWs, 19 Rolls-Royces for his family South Africa
  5. KZN education department orders pupils home amid severe storm warnings South Africa

Latest Videos

Another 'tornado' spotted in KZN amid storm warning
'Everything is destroyed, it's all destroyed': Picking up the pieces after ...
X