WATCH | Gupta house in Saxonwold auctioned for R2.6m

A Gupta-owned house in highly sought-after Saxonwold in Johannesburg was sold for R2.6m on Monday.

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule’s son, Tshepiso, was "forcefully removed" from the home, according to the Mail & Guardian.

The 18 Avonwold Road home - which was bought for just over R3m - was one of several Gupta-owned properties to go under the hammer.

“We were instructed to dispose of a property which is one of the four properties in Saxonwold in the matter of Confident Concept Pty Limited, one of the several Gupta companies placed under business rescue. The property was sold for R2.6m.

“We still have more to dispose of. Another property is a house in Constantia [Cape Town], and one in Umhlanga beach [Durban]. Optimum Mine will be in the coming two weeks,” said auctioneer Clive Lazarus.

The 1,119m² brick-walled property comprises an entrance foyer, passage, lounge, dining room, a kitchen that gives access to a courtyard area at the back, three bedrooms and two bathrooms [one en-suite]. It also has a front garden and a pool.

The area has homes ranging from R3m up to R20m.

Business rescue practitioners have been selling off a number of properties owned by the Gupta brothers, who stand accused of capturing government during former president Jacob Zuma’s tenure.

In 2018, the family’s Saxonwold compound was raided as part of a Hawks investigation, but the family had already left the country.

In October Mail & Guardian reported that Tshepiso Magashule had to be forcefully removed from the Saxonwold property after refusing to budge for months.