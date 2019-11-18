South Africa

Former NPA head Mxolisi Nxasana represents Sandra Munsamy's 'kidnappers'

18 November 2019 - 13:29 By Orrin Singh
Former national director of public prosecutions (NDPP) Mxolisi Nxasana is representing two of the four accused in the Sandra Munsamy case.
Former national director of public prosecutions (NDPP) Mxolisi Nxasana is representing two of the four men arrested in connection with Pinetown businesswoman Sandra Munsamy's kidnapping.

Nxasana appeared on behalf of the South African men, who, with their Portuguese speaking co-accused, made a brief appearance in the Durban magistrate’s court on Monday.

The men appeared shortly after 11am and were escorted into the courtroom by three heavily armed police officers.

Magistrate Anand Maharaj said details and photographs of the accused were not to be made public.

During their first appearance last week, the state applied to prevent the media from revealing specifics about the accused.

The defence teams agreed that they would not make an application for bail until the state provided them with a copy of the docket.

Nxasana told the court the state had informed the defence that it would be furnished with any statements and confessions made by the accused to the investigating team.

Prosecutor Kuveshnie Pillay told the court that Nxasana's clients had handed over their passports to investigators, but were yet to provide the state with their identity documents.

Nxasana disputed this, saying his clients had handed their smart ID cards to the investigating officer, W/O Stompie Sonnekus.

The matter was postponed to January 20 2020 for further investigation.

The men will be held at Westville prison until their next appearance.

