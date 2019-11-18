South Africa

Rev Purity Malinga inducted as first female bishop of Methodist Church of Southern Africa

18 November 2019 - 13:44 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
Reverend Purity Malinga was on Sunday inducted as the church's 100th bishop.
Reverend Purity Malinga was on Sunday inducted as the church's 100th bishop.
Image: Methodist Church of Southern Africa

Reverend Purity Malinga has been inducted as the first female bishop of the Methodist Church of Southern Africa.

Malinga was inducted at Beula Park International Conference Centre in Germiston on Sunday. She takes over from Bishop Ziphokuhle Siwa.

She was elected in May through a ballot in which the 12 synods of the church cast their votes.

Methodist priests Dix Sibeko and Jenni Samdaan welcomed Malinga’s election as bishop in an interview with the SABC.

"We were overwhelmed when we heard her name is on top. We were singing zajiki’izinto [things are changing]," said Sibeko.

"I’m over the moon. She is the right person for the church, for this time. She got the votes. There was no doubt about it, which gives us the feeling the whole church is behind her," said Samdaan.

"We are not saying patriarchy is dead because we still have a long way to go," she added.

Samdaan said Malinga is the 100th bishop of the Methodist Church of Southern Africa.

"She’s the first female presiding bishop. There had been 99 men before her. For her to be chosen to lead us is wonderful."

Sibeko and Samdaan described Malinga as “strong” woman.

"She’s proved herself. We need men and women to work together. We don’t need to be at loggerheads. Reverend Purity is about empowering women," said Samdaan.

MORE

Methodist Church of SA appoints its first female bishop

The Methodist Church of Southern Africa on Friday announced the appointment of its first-ever female bishop..
News
6 months ago

Ramaphosa should deal firmly with corruption: Catholic bishops

President Cyril Ramaphosa must dispense with the politics of expediency and show a firm hand in dealing with those implicated in corruption and state ...
Politics
6 months ago

Obituary: Lawrence Henry - Archbishop who broke the rules

Former Roman Catholic Archbishop of Cape Town Lawrence Henry, who has died at the age of 79, provoked an outcry among South African Catholics when ...
Lifestyle
5 years ago

Most read

  1. Sars legal head fired with immediate effect over R420m Gupta VAT refund South Africa
  2. IN PICTURES | Strong winds tear through Cape Town South Africa
  3. IN HIS OWN WORDS | Luyanda Botha: 'This is how I killed Uyinene' South Africa
  4. Six suspects arrested for death of woman in Bramley hijacking South Africa
  5. Head-on crash kills nine, endangered species unit called to scene South Africa

Latest Videos

Inside the Gupta's Saxonwold home auctioned for R2.6-million
North West shopping mall engulfed in flames
X