Rev Purity Malinga inducted as first female bishop of Methodist Church of Southern Africa

Reverend Purity Malinga has been inducted as the first female bishop of the Methodist Church of Southern Africa.

Malinga was inducted at Beula Park International Conference Centre in Germiston on Sunday. She takes over from Bishop Ziphokuhle Siwa.

She was elected in May through a ballot in which the 12 synods of the church cast their votes.

Methodist priests Dix Sibeko and Jenni Samdaan welcomed Malinga’s election as bishop in an interview with the SABC.

"We were overwhelmed when we heard her name is on top. We were singing zajiki’izinto [things are changing]," said Sibeko.