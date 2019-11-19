South Africa

Part of the Midmar Dam closed after ongoing sewage spill

An areal view of the sewage spilling into Midmar Dam in the KZN midlands.
Image: supplied

Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife has confirmed closing access to part of Midmar Dam after a sewage spill into the water near Mpophomeni in the midlands. 

Ezemvelo spokesperson Musa Mntambo told TimesLIVE on Tuesday that the environmental group had instructed people to stay clear of the dam near Mpophomeni at the beginning of October, after the water showed high levels of sewage.  

“We have instructed people not to fish there and not to use boats because of a sewage issue. We cannot say where the sewage comes from,” said Mntambo. 

“We don't deal with water, but now and then we do go and test the water in dams. When that section was tested, there was a lot of sewage,” he added. 

Midmar Dam Sewerage Spill - The Mpophomeni Township sewerage system has collapsed entirely resulting in pure sewerage...

Posted by John Easton on Monday, 18 November 2019

Meanwhile, environmental lobby group Save Our Rivers has applied to the department of water & sanitation to intervene, after an article on the spillage was published by a local news organisation.

“Sewage flowing into dam worse than usual. aQuellé Midmar Mile we hope you’re watching carefully and begin to add your voice to the call for immediate action. Department of water and sanitation South Africa here is another dam and water source at threat,” they wrote on Facebook. 

Umgeni Water spokesperson Shami Harichunder said a statement would be made on Tuesday.

