Part of the Midmar Dam closed after ongoing sewage spill

Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife has confirmed closing access to part of Midmar Dam after a sewage spill into the water near Mpophomeni in the midlands.

Ezemvelo spokesperson Musa Mntambo told TimesLIVE on Tuesday that the environmental group had instructed people to stay clear of the dam near Mpophomeni at the beginning of October, after the water showed high levels of sewage.

“We have instructed people not to fish there and not to use boats because of a sewage issue. We cannot say where the sewage comes from,” said Mntambo.

“We don't deal with water, but now and then we do go and test the water in dams. When that section was tested, there was a lot of sewage,” he added.