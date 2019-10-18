Sewage pushes E.coli levels in Vaal to dangerous levels, environmental group says

Sewage pouring into the Vaal River system is having a major ecological impact and creating a heath risk - and resulting in dangerously high E.coli levels.

Environmental organisation Save the Vaal Environment was commenting on an announcement made by the human settlements, water and sanitation department on Wednesday that it had sourced expertise from the Ekurhuleni waste water treatment works (Erwat) to address the blocked pipes and broken pumps at the Sebokeng waste water treatment works.

The treatment works previously received 100 megalitres of wastewater a day, but currently gets 20 megalitres.

This means that the plant is not fully operational and the remaining 80 megalitres of sewage is flowing into the streets, the veld and the Vaal River.

The department said on Wednesday Erwat had advertised two tenders which will mainly focus on refurbishing the ageing waster treatment works to prevent the ongoing sewage spillages into the Vaal.