Popcru CEO arrested in connection with 'kidnap and murder' plot

After days on a wanted list, police union boss Zwelinkosi Reuben Mdletshe has been arrested, the Hawks said on Tuesday.

The Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) CEO and another man, identified by police as Robert Sherriff, were linked to an alleged plot to kidnap and murder prominent union officials.

This was allegedly in a bid to cover up links to corruption, the Hawks said last week.